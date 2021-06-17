168,397 Shares in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) Acquired by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 168,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000. Carlson Capital L P owned about 0.23% of RedBall Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in RedBall Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in RedBall Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in RedBall Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in RedBall Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RBAC opened at $9.79 on Thursday. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

