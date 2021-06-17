173,062 Shares in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Acquired by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 173,062 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,126,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Watsco as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Watsco during the first quarter worth approximately $4,498,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 180,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,832,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Watsco by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Watsco by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Watsco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.60.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $282.87 on Thursday. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.79 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $288.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

