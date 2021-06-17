$18.24 Billion in Sales Expected for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) This Quarter

Analysts expect International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) to post sales of $18.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.22 billion to $18.26 billion. International Business Machines posted sales of $18.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full year sales of $74.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $73.81 billion to $74.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $75.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $74.54 billion to $76.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM opened at $147.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.21. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $132.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

