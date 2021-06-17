$19.87 Million in Sales Expected for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to report $19.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.09 million and the lowest is $5.57 million. bluebird bio reported sales of $198.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 90%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year sales of $118.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.48 million to $252.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $240.40 million, with estimates ranging from $114.46 million to $427.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLUE. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

BLUE stock opened at $32.78 on Thursday. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $68.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,861,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,093,000 after acquiring an additional 129,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,536,000 after acquiring an additional 28,775 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

