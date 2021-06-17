1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.01 Million

Analysts expect 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to post sales of $19.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.12 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp posted sales of $16.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full year sales of $75.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.40 million to $75.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $74.15 million, with estimates ranging from $72.70 million to $75.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow 1st Constitution Bancorp.

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.30 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 10.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

1st Constitution Bancorp stock opened at $20.60 on Thursday. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The stock has a market cap of $211.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 496,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 47,669 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.