1ST Source Bank Sells 6,080 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

1ST Source Bank cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,841 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,080 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.7% of 1ST Source Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $130.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.91.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

