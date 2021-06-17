$2.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) will report sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Polaris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.01 billion and the highest is $2.17 billion. Polaris posted sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris will report full year sales of $8.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $8.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PII. Citigroup lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price target on Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Polaris in a report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Polaris in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 445.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PII opened at $131.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.84. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

