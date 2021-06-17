$2.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) will announce sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.13 billion and the lowest is $2.10 billion. Bausch Health Companies reported sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year sales of $8.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $8.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BHC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of BHC opened at $29.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.41. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.74.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $538,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,702,029.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $3,857,732.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159 in the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after buying an additional 39,276 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 775,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,132,000 after purchasing an additional 118,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

