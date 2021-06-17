$2.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will post $2.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.47 billion. Amphenol reported sales of $1.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year sales of $9.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.93 billion to $10.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $10.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Shares of APH stock opened at $68.22 on Thursday. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $46.29 and a twelve month high of $69.62. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $9,823,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,317,374.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

