$2.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) to post earnings per share of $2.49 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.29. Huntington Ingalls Industries reported earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 91.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full year earnings of $12.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.10 to $13.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $14.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.75 to $15.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.29.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $27,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,625,597.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $108,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,113 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $216.79 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $224.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.