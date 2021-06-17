$2.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report $2.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.53 billion. Air Products and Chemicals reported sales of $2.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full-year sales of $9.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.62 billion to $10.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.60 billion to $11.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.65.

NYSE:APD opened at $300.04 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,008,912,000 after buying an additional 878,022 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $184,142,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $173,932,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $3,154,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $121,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

