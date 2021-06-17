$2.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will announce $2.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty analysts have issued estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.76 billion. Biogen posted sales of $3.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year sales of $10.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.97 billion to $10.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.62 billion to $11.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.03.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after buying an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,777,361,000 after buying an additional 83,027 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after purchasing an additional 370,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,818,000 after purchasing an additional 37,013 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,000 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $391.31 on Thursday. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.56. The company has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

