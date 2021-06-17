$20.60 Million in Sales Expected for Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) will post sales of $20.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.50 million to $20.70 million. Western New England Bancorp reported sales of $17.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year sales of $81.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.10 million to $82.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $81.55 million, with estimates ranging from $80.50 million to $82.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 16.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Hovde Group started coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $207.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.37. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 200.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 56,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

