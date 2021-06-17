$223.83 Million in Sales Expected for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will report $223.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $219.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $228.25 million. TriMas reported sales of $199.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year sales of $856.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $829.80 million to $883.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $901.60 million, with estimates ranging from $856.00 million to $947.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TriMas.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. TriMas had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $32.27 on Thursday. TriMas has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $36.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.03.

In other TriMas news, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 15,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,224 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Greene sold 6,500 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $209,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,962.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,025 shares of company stock worth $1,447,819 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRS. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

Further Reading: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriMas (TRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.