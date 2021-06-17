$27.40 Million in Sales Expected for Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) will post $27.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.30 million to $27.50 million. Harvard Bioscience reported sales of $23.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year sales of $114.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.50 million to $115.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $125.70 million, with estimates ranging from $124.40 million to $127.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Harvard Bioscience.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HBIO shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

In other news, CEO James W. Green sold 14,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $104,578.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,917,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after buying an additional 252,350 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 6.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,712,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after buying an additional 101,032 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 17.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,427,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after buying an additional 211,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 10.8% in the first quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after buying an additional 107,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $308.47 million, a PE ratio of -70.18 and a beta of 1.76. Harvard Bioscience has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $7.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.05.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.