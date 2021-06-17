2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Sold by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. reduced its position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 807,685 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 74,944 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of 2U worth $30,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,262,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,539,000 after purchasing an additional 156,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $38.56 on Thursday. 2U, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.45 and a twelve month high of $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.78.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. 2U had a negative return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TWOU shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.10.

2U Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

