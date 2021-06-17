$3.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will announce sales of $3.94 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.46 billion and the highest is $4.25 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle reported sales of $3.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year sales of $17.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.16 billion to $18.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.31 billion to $19.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jones Lang LaSalle.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

NYSE:JLL opened at $205.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.07. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $87.67 and a twelve month high of $212.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.7% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 92,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $645,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.