$32.99 Million in Sales Expected for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) will report $32.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.00 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported sales of $12.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year sales of $132.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.23 million to $151.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $144.77 million, with estimates ranging from $138.70 million to $154.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 165.26%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of NYSE:KRP opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $788.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.10. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 118.68%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $41,479.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,653.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,451.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 168,262 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $770,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 23.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

