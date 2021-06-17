32,633 Shares in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Acquired by Cascadia Advisory Services LLC

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,343,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,519,000 after acquiring an additional 664,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,753,000 after acquiring an additional 348,338 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,998,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,934,000 after acquiring an additional 285,567 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,205,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,990 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,825,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,745,000 after purchasing an additional 31,992 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BERY stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,751. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $737,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $737,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,000 shares of company stock worth $8,689,780. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

BERY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

