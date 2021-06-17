$350.40 Million in Sales Expected for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) will post sales of $350.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $336.39 million and the highest is $363.45 million. Essex Property Trust reported sales of $370.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.48 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ESS shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $319.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.00.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $40,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $58,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ESS opened at $309.02 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $316.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $294.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

