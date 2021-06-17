370,700 Shares in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Acquired by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 370,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,295,000. Payden & Rygel owned approximately 0.14% of WestRock at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in WestRock by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in WestRock by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

NYSE WRK traded down $1.72 on Thursday, hitting $53.54. 9,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.95, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. WestRock has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.52.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

