37,400 Shares in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFE. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 1,033.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,584,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,481,000 after buying an additional 2,356,153 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,157,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,820,000 after purchasing an additional 863,871 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $13,308,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth about $4,297,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth about $3,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

NFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Fortress Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

Shares of NFE stock opened at $42.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.66. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.48 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.65.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.44 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 40.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. New Fortress Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is presently -72.73%.

In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 242,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $10,417,866.03. Also, Director John J. Mack purchased 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.88 per share, with a total value of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,103,013 shares in the company, valued at $43,988,158.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 762,819 shares of company stock valued at $31,790,377 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.