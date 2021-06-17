379,340 Shares in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 379,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,945,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of AdaptHealth as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 140.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 788,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after buying an additional 460,248 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 125.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,625,000 after buying an additional 734,956 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at $2,802,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at $23,682,000. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AHCO traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $27.90. 17,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of -0.07. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.73.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,560. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AHCO. Truist began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

