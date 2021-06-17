$4.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will announce sales of $4.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.06 billion and the lowest is $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $12.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.62 billion to $13.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.73 billion to $12.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.11.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $5,231,000. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 12,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 3,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $523.58 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $501.69.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

