$4.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will announce sales of $4.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.06 billion and the lowest is $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $12.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.62 billion to $13.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.73 billion to $12.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.11.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $5,231,000. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 12,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 3,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $523.58 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $501.69.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.