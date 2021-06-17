$4.53 Billion in Sales Expected for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will report sales of $4.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.67 billion. AutoZone posted sales of $4.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year sales of $14.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.45 billion to $14.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.69 billion to $14.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 185.94% and a net margin of 14.90%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.39 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on AZO. UBS Group raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,640.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Argus cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,542.21.

In related news, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total value of $978,923.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 993 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,609.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Norges Bank bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $294,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 26.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,512,000 after buying an additional 239,250 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,247,000 after buying an additional 164,933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,745,000 after buying an additional 107,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 88.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 228,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,571,000 after buying an additional 107,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,390.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. AutoZone has a one year low of $1,081.54 and a one year high of $1,542.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,451.12.

AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

