$4.65 Billion in Sales Expected for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to post sales of $4.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.68 billion. L3Harris Technologies reported sales of $4.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full year sales of $18.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.50 billion to $18.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $19.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.97 billion to $20.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share.

LHX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.23.

NYSE:LHX opened at $221.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.78. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $224.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total transaction of $6,615,132.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,866,849.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total value of $14,165,867.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,689 shares in the company, valued at $15,271,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,111 shares of company stock worth $48,675,260 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

