$443.03 Million in Sales Expected for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will announce $443.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $447.00 million and the lowest is $437.10 million. Allegiant Travel reported sales of $133.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 232.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALGT shares. Barclays increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 3.2% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $202.52 on Thursday. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $99.27 and a 1-year high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 1.73.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

