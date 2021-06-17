$456.57 Million in Sales Expected for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) to announce $456.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $454.50 million to $458.64 million. Credit Acceptance reported sales of $406.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 40.83%. The firm had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.90 million.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Credit Acceptance from $377.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Acceptance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $431.78 on Thursday. Credit Acceptance has a one year low of $266.74 and a one year high of $539.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.61. The company has a current ratio of 35.08, a quick ratio of 35.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

