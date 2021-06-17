45,700 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Bought by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,000. Dell Technologies comprises approximately 1.5% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,734,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,206,000 after acquiring an additional 569,698 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,253,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,878,000. Institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.72.

DELL traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.57. 24,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,187. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.50. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.73 and a 1-year high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

