$461.21 Million in Sales Expected for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will report $461.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $430.05 million to $503.54 million. Signature Bank reported sales of $399.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share.

SBNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.67.

SBNY stock opened at $258.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,968,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Signature Bank by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Signature Bank by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,705,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,630,000 after purchasing an additional 365,825 shares during the last quarter.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

