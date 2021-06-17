$482.59 Million in Sales Expected for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) to announce $482.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $477.87 million and the highest is $485.51 million. Invitation Homes reported sales of $449.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

INVH has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 44,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.0% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INVH opened at $37.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.17. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $38.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 103.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

