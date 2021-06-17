4NEW Price Up 20.5% Over Last 7 Days (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 113.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One 4NEW coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, 4NEW has traded up 20.5% against the dollar. 4NEW has a market cap of $96,074.54 and $3,451.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00026170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00060253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.16 or 0.00755622 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00084391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00042732 BTC.

About 4NEW

4NEW (KWATT) is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

4NEW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

