$51.08 Million in Sales Expected for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) to announce sales of $51.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.26 million to $52.90 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted sales of $91.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full year sales of $207.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $207.10 million to $208.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $275.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $48.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.25 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASPS shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 158.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 843.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. 44.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPS opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.95. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.39.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

