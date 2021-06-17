$52.88 Million in Sales Expected for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to report sales of $52.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.20 million to $53.50 million. NexPoint Residential Trust posted sales of $50.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year sales of $213.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $210.24 million to $215.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $227.74 million, with estimates ranging from $218.98 million to $234.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NexPoint Residential Trust.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,870.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $152,340 in the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $585,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 79.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 23.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXRT opened at $56.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.06. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.