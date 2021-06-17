$53.13 Million in Sales Expected for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to announce sales of $53.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.60 million. Puma Biotechnology reported sales of $70.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year sales of $271.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $264.90 million to $276.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $259.58 million, with estimates ranging from $231.50 million to $303.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.55 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 318.22%. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Puma Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Shares of PBYI stock opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.27. Puma Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $14.14.

In other news, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $147,149.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,149.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,539 shares of company stock valued at $213,196. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 191.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 82.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

