$531.72 Million in Sales Expected for Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) will report sales of $531.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grubhub’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $572.10 million and the lowest is $474.66 million. Grubhub posted sales of $459.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grubhub will report full-year sales of $2.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Grubhub.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Grubhub had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on GRUB. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research reduced their target price on shares of Grubhub to $64.25 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.78.

GRUB stock opened at $18.01 on Thursday. Grubhub has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $382,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,493.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,975 shares of company stock worth $1,809,298. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Grubhub during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Grubhub by 2,496.9% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Grubhub during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Grubhub by 703.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grubhub during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

