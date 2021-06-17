$547.35 Million in Sales Expected for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will announce sales of $547.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $533.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $568.50 million. DexCom posted sales of $451.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year sales of $2.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DXCM. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.35.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $403.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 79.17 and a beta of 0.76. DexCom has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $376.96.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,221 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.67, for a total transaction of $2,281,054.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total transaction of $160,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,317 shares of company stock valued at $20,044,335 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 880,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $316,329,000 after purchasing an additional 118,012 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in DexCom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 33,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

