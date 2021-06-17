$59.60 Billion in Sales Expected for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to post $59.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $60.30 billion. McKesson reported sales of $55.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year sales of $249.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $248.92 billion to $250.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $259.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $255.58 billion to $263.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for McKesson.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.18.

Shares of MCK opened at $191.42 on Thursday. McKesson has a twelve month low of $139.76 and a twelve month high of $204.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.82. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,510 shares of company stock worth $3,839,054 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 59.4% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McKesson (MCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.