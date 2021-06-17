5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.04. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$2.98, with a volume of 104,750 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on VNP. Laurentian lowered their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of 5N Plus to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 5N Plus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.52, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$242.63 million and a P/E ratio of 85.14.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$59.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$60.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Luc Bertrand purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.83 per share, with a total value of C$28,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,605,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,542,150. Also, Senior Officer Nicholas Audet sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.81, for a total transaction of C$112,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$210,675. Insiders have acquired a total of 169,300 shares of company stock valued at $488,697 in the last three months.

About 5N Plus (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

