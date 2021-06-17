$6.24 Million in Sales Expected for SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) to report $6.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.48 million and the lowest is $6.00 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full-year sales of $30.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.20 million to $34.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $45.78 million, with estimates ranging from $31.90 million to $59.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SQZ Biotechnologies.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.10.

SQZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

SQZ Biotechnologies stock opened at $13.32 on Thursday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The stock has a market cap of $371.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQZ. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 24.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. 39.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

