$6.31 EPS Expected for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $6.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.55. Anthem reported earnings per share of $9.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year earnings of $25.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.67 to $25.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $28.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.87 to $29.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.89.

In other Anthem news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,560 shares of company stock valued at $40,153,633. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 149,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,843,000 after acquiring an additional 50,862 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 43,548.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 21,774 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $378.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $92.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $385.62. Anthem has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

