$6.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to post $6.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.52 billion. Amgen reported sales of $6.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year sales of $25.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.15 billion to $26.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $27.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.73 billion to $28.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Barclays cut their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.81.

AMGN opened at $239.58 on Thursday. Amgen has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

