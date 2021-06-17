$648.72 Million in Sales Expected for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) will announce sales of $648.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $592.10 million and the highest is $705.34 million. The Boston Beer reported sales of $452.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Boston Beer.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share.

SAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,222.87.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,024.17, for a total value of $2,560,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,089 shares of company stock valued at $32,908,234 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 21.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,433,000 after buying an additional 192,586 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 10.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,058,000 after buying an additional 127,313 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 160,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,619,000 after buying an additional 111,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth $78,996,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Boston Beer by 297.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,663,000 after purchasing an additional 72,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

SAM stock opened at $995.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,136.21. The Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $519.17 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

