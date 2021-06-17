6,688 Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Purchased by Cascadia Advisory Services LLC

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.00.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total value of $777,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,850.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FDS stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $327.74. The stock had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $365.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.