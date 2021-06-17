67,161 Shares in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 67,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Arcosa at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Arcosa by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth $1,868,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth $1,442,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arcosa by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 3,536.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 893,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,171,000 after buying an additional 869,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

In other Arcosa news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $235,386.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,086.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $609,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,290.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,778 shares of company stock worth $1,532,051 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACA opened at $59.55 on Thursday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.37.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.40 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is 8.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. G.Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Gabelli raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Sidoti lowered shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.