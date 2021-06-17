681,357 Shares in GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 681,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.72% of GasLog as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLOG. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in GasLog in the first quarter valued at $2,308,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in GasLog in the first quarter valued at $1,991,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in GasLog in the first quarter valued at $1,568,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GasLog by 106.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,952 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 234,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GasLog by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,600,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 233,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

GLOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.80 price objective (up previously from $5.50) on shares of GasLog in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GasLog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.96.

Shares of GLOG stock opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $551.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.82. GasLog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $205.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million. GasLog had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 3.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GasLog Ltd. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.547 per share. This is an increase from GasLog’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 37.79%. GasLog’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. The company provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 1, 2020, it operated a fleet of 25 LNG carriers.

