692,400 Shares in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Acquired by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 692,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $19,096,000. Payden & Rygel owned 0.32% of Healthcare Trust of America as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 348.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 402,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 313,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,910,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,691,000 after acquiring an additional 15,912 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,267,000 after acquiring an additional 59,002 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

NYSE HTA traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $28.64. 11,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.97 and a beta of 0.60. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

