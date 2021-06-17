71,719 Shares in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,623,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.51% of ModivCare at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in ModivCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MODV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

ModivCare stock opened at $162.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62. ModivCare Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.35 and a 1 year high of $184.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $453.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.06 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 28.10%. ModivCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

