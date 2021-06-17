$794.47 Million in Sales Expected for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will report $794.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $801.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $786.90 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted sales of $495.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.81) earnings per share.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. CL King restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $151.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.49. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $96.16 and a twelve month high of $178.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3,649.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 279,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,256,000 after acquiring an additional 271,690 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,503 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,436,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,377,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 425,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,496,000 after purchasing an additional 50,130 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

