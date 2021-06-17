$86.00 Million in Sales Expected for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) to report sales of $86.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $85.80 million and the highest is $86.20 million. Fastly reported sales of $74.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year sales of $380.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $370.90 million to $385.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $480.31 million, with estimates ranging from $470.80 million to $487.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fastly.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $55.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.23 and a beta of 1.11. Fastly has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $136.50.

In other Fastly news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 520,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.58 per share, for a total transaction of $22,141,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,635 shares in the company, valued at $25,317,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,956,143 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastly (FSLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.